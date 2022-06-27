Fri, July 01, 2022

life

Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Female boxer Phahahong makes histor...

Phayahong Ayothayafightgym has become the first female Thai boxer to win the K-1 Championship.

Phayahong, whose real name is Jantakan Manobal, prevailed 2-1 in a split decision after four rounds against Miyuu Sugawara of Japan in the K-1: Ring of Venus event at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya City, Tokyo on Saturday.

Despite an injury on her left knee, Phayahong emerged triumphant, winning the 2022 K-1 Women's Atomweight title.

Male Thai boxers Buakaw Banchamek, Kaew Weerasakreck, and Kongnapa Weerasakreck had earlier won the event.

Phayahong, who was born in Buriram province, is a cousin of well-known K-pop singer Lisa Blackpink or Lalisa Manobal.

 

Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title

Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title Female boxer Phahahong makes history by winning K-1 title

Covid-19 outbreak turned focus the world over to telemedicine

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Respiratory specialist doesn’t want Covid to be declared endemic just yet

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Omicron BA.5 infections will increase before declining in August: Yong

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Women’s national volleyball team trounce South Korea

Published : Jun 30, 2022

R&B Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

1.5 million discounts up for grabs in 4th phase of Thai travel scheme

Published : Jul 01, 2022

'Disgusting sight' if G7 leaders undressed - Putin fires back

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Nato leaders upbeat about Sweden, Finland accession on final day of Madrid summit

Published : Jul 01, 2022

3 Soneva Kiri execs slapped with charges over March fire

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.