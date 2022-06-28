Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

Crying tears of joy, the Buri Ram boxer said she was thrilled to win the title and become the first female Thai K-1 champion. She also thanked Thai boxing fans for their support.

She added she was ready to defend her title in Japan, as the K-1 championship organiser was lining up a fight for her at the end of the year.

Phayahong won the K-1 Women's Atomweight title (45kg) on Saturday after beating Mio Tsumura in the semi-final and Miyuu Sugawara in the final.

She is Thailand’s first female K-1 champion. The three other Thais who have won Thai K-1 championship titles are all male, namely Buakaw Banchamek, Kaew Weerasakreck and Kongnapa Weerasakreck.