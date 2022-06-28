Thai woman boxer Phayahong welcomed home after making K-1 history

She was welcomed home from Japan by a crowd of Thai boxing fans, who came to congratulate her for making history.
Crying tears of joy, the Buri Ram boxer said she was thrilled to win the title and become the first female Thai K-1 champion. She also thanked Thai boxing fans for their support.
She added she was ready to defend her title in Japan, as the K-1 championship organiser was lining up a fight for her at the end of the year.
Phayahong won the K-1 Women's Atomweight title (45kg) on Saturday after beating Mio Tsumura in the semi-final and Miyuu Sugawara in the final.
She is Thailand’s first female K-1 champion. The three other Thais who have won Thai K-1 championship titles are all male, namely Buakaw Banchamek, Kaew Weerasakreck and Kongnapa Weerasakreck.
Phayahong’s real name is Chanthakan Manobal. She is the cousin of K-pop singer Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa Blackpink. She is currently studying in the Faculty of Education at Kasetsart University.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022
Published : Jul 01, 2022