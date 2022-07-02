Liverpool's Salah signs long-term contract extension

"I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said in a statement on the club website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards). Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies."

Salah scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

He was named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year and also took the top honour from the Football Writers' Association.



