Thai women lose to Italy but clinch place in final round

Thailand pipped Germany to a spot in the final round after the US beat the Germans 3-1. Germany’s defeat helped Thailand finish eighth in the 16-team round-robin league with 15 points from five wins and seven losses, winning 22 sets and losing 25.

Thailand will take on hosts Turkey on July 13 at Ankara Arena in Ankara, Turkey.

Turkey finished seventh in the league but get the top seeding as the host nation.

The winner of the Thailand-Turkey match will face Italy or China in the semifinal.