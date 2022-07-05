Sat, July 09, 2022

Eriksen verbally agrees to join Man Utd, according to UK media reports

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United, according to reports in the British media.
 

Eriksen, 30, made a remarkable return to top flight football when he signed for Brentford earlier this year.

His career appeared over when he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in the European Championships in 2021.

He was released by Inter Milan as he was unable to play in Italian football because he had a cardioverter-defibrillator implanted as a result of the cardiac arrest.

But he signed for west London club Brentford in February and scored once and laid on a string of assists as the Premier League newcomers stayed up with ease.

If Eriksen does sign for United, it will give new manager Erik ten Hag more midfield options for his first season in charge.

