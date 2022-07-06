Students will become Covid spreaders: Yong

He pointed out that Covid prevention measures are important to contain the spread of the virus in schools, such as washing one’s hands regularly, avoiding eating with others, wearing face masks and maintaining a social distance.

Yong said Singapore had placed priority on education as no schools were closed, while students were allowed to attend classes after recovering from Covid-19. Everyone in Singapore strictly adheres to Covid prevention measures, he added.

“Everyone must accept the truth and promote education to move on,” Yong advised.

He asked related agencies to focus on improving prevention measures in schools rather than closing them.