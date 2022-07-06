Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Students will become Covid spreaders: Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Students will become Covid spreader...

Students will become Covid-19 spreaders after the opening of the new semester, causing the disease to spread further, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on Wednesday.

He said even though infected students develop mild symptoms, they can spread the virus to other students, as well as family members and the elderly.

“Similar to other respiratory diseases such as flu, Covid-19 will spread quickly during the opening of the new semester or rainy season, causing more students to be infected and spread the virus,” he predicted.

The mortality rate among healthy students aged 3 or above is 1 in 10,000 and most fatalities have underlying diseases, Yong said, adding that children aged 2 or below are vulnerable to Covid-19.

He pointed out that Covid prevention measures are important to contain the spread of the virus in schools, such as washing one’s hands regularly, avoiding eating with others, wearing face masks and maintaining a social distance.

Yong said Singapore had placed priority on education as no schools were closed, while students were allowed to attend classes after recovering from Covid-19. Everyone in Singapore strictly adheres to Covid prevention measures, he added.

“Everyone must accept the truth and promote education to move on,” Yong advised.

He asked related agencies to focus on improving prevention measures in schools rather than closing them.

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.