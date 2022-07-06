One Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix semifinal between Rodtang and Michael slated for One 161

The two striking stars will step into the Circle for their One Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal that evening, and the much-anticipated bout will go down live in U.S. primetime thanks to One’s recently signed deal with streaming giant Amazon Prime.
The illustrious tournament has been exhilarating to watch so far. The quarterfinals displayed the wealth of talent in the striking division when they took place at One 157 this past May.
That evening, flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang advanced to the semifinals with a masterful display against Jacob Smith. He dominated the debuting Brit to score a unanimous decision win and punch his ticket to the next round.
Likewise, Michael put on a convincing performance when he collided with Amir Naseri in his quarterfinal bout. The 23-year-old pressured Naseri around the Circle while dropping powerful blows, and he was awarded a unanimous decision victory for his effort.
The win put his name in the mouths of the fans watching, as well as fighters from around the world, who noted that he could cause problems for “The Iron Man” when they meet.
The Cypriot star has a huge opportunity to size up Rodtang for a future meeting for the divisional strap when they meet on 26 August. If he beats the Thai phenom and goes on to win the Grand Prix, Michael will earn a shot at the longtime World Champion's throne when the tournament concludes.
The winner of Rodtang and Michael will find themselves facing the victor of Superlek Kiatmoo9 versus Walter Goncalves in the Grand Prix final. The date for their showdown has yet to be announced, but fans can expect the fireworks to continue when the Thai sensation and Brazilian powerhouse meet.
In the meantime, download the One Super App to catch all the action at One 159: De Ridder v Bigdash on Friday, 22 July, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022