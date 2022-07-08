Bangkok open-air film fest captures audience with 1997 crime drama

Films will be shown every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at two venues from 7pm.

The venues earmarked for the screenings are Lan Khon Muang, Siam Square, Benchakitti Park, True Digital Park, Klong Toey Youth Centre, Bang Khae Phirom Market, Rot Fai Park, Suan Kru Angoon and Srinakharinwirot University.

This film fest follows Bangkok’s “Music in the Park” event, which ran through all of last month.

