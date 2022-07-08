Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Bangkok open-air film fest captures audience with 1997 crime drama

Bangkok’s outdoor film festival, “Krung Thep Klang Plang”, opened on Thursday evening with the 1997 thriller “2499 Anthapal Krong Muang” (Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters).

Also present was Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who said the aim of the festival is to create happiness for Bangkokians, generate revenue and promote the film industry.

Films will be shown every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at two venues from 7pm.

The venues earmarked for the screenings are Lan Khon Muang, Siam Square, Benchakitti Park, True Digital Park, Klong Toey Youth Centre, Bang Khae Phirom Market, Rot Fai Park, Suan Kru Angoon and Srinakharinwirot University.

This film fest follows Bangkok’s “Music in the Park” event, which ran through all of last month.

Published : July 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

