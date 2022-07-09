Wed, July 13, 2022

life

TOUR 2022 SQUAD OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Manchester United have named a 31-man travelling squad for Tour 2022 ahead of the pre-season games in Thailand and Australia.

Erik ten Hag has selected his group for the trip with an opening match to come against Liverpool on Tuesday in Bangkok.

It represents a first overseas tour with United for a number of players, including experienced performers such as Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, but also an opportunity for younger players to impress.

In total, 13 are travelling who have graduated from the Academy, such as Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, who all made their senior debuts last season. There are also places for some Reds who have returned from loan spells last term, with Tahith Chong, James Garner and Ethan Laird among these. 

New recruit Tyrell Malacia is on the plane - he, goalkeepers Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar, plus Facundo Pellistri, are the only men yet to make their competitive first-team bows at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Defender Phil Jones is following a specialist pre-season programme, as was the case last summer, to ensure he is best prepared for the campaign ahead. Brandon Williams, back from a loan spell at Norwich City, has a small issue and so is continuing to work at Carrington.

Andreas Pereira is being afforded a break following his recent exertions in Brazil, on loan with Flamengo.

Goalkeepers 
David De Gea
Tom Heaton
Nathan Bishop
Matej Kovar

Defenders
Eric Bailly
Diogo Dalot
Ethan Laird
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Raphael Varane
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders
Amad
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
James Garner
Hannibal
Zidane Iqbal
Scott McTominay
Facundo Pellistri
Charlie Savage
Donny van de Beek

Forwards
Tahith Chong
Anthony Elanga
Alejandro Garnacho
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho

