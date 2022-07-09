TOUR 2022 SQUAD OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

In total, 13 are travelling who have graduated from the Academy, such as Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, who all made their senior debuts last season. There are also places for some Reds who have returned from loan spells last term, with Tahith Chong, James Garner and Ethan Laird among these.

New recruit Tyrell Malacia is on the plane - he, goalkeepers Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar, plus Facundo Pellistri, are the only men yet to make their competitive first-team bows at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Defender Phil Jones is following a specialist pre-season programme, as was the case last summer, to ensure he is best prepared for the campaign ahead. Brandon Williams, back from a loan spell at Norwich City, has a small issue and so is continuing to work at Carrington.

Andreas Pereira is being afforded a break following his recent exertions in Brazil, on loan with Flamengo.