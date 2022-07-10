Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

The Liverpool FC squad touched down at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1.40pm on Sunday to the cheers of over 1,000 waiting fans.

The flight was delayed by 40 minutes but LFC stars including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez were greeted by a sea of press and fans waving players’ photos or the Liverpool emblem.

The team will play Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday, in the Premier League giants’ first match of their pre-season tour of Asia. Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

The Liverpool players will train at the stadium on Monday evening following Manchester Utd’s training session earlier in the day. Fans holding 25,000-baht ‘elite’ tickets for the match will also be able to watch the training sessions. Manager Jurgen Klopp held a press conference on arrival before the players headed to check-in at The St Regis Bangkok Hotel.

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok Liverpool’s 37-man squad for Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R Williams, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark

// photos by (Korbphuk Phromrekha)

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
