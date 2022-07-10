Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

The flight was delayed by 40 minutes but LFC stars including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez were greeted by a sea of press and fans waving players’ photos or the Liverpool emblem.
The team will play Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday, in the Premier League giants’ first match of their pre-season tour of Asia.
The Liverpool players will train at the stadium on Monday evening following Manchester Utd’s training session earlier in the day. Fans holding 25,000-baht ‘elite’ tickets for the match will also be able to watch the training sessions. Manager Jurgen Klopp held a press conference on arrival before the players headed to check-in at The St Regis Bangkok Hotel.
Liverpool’s 37-man squad for Thailand:
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek
Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R Williams, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris
Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill
Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark
// photos by (Korbphuk Phromrekha)
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
