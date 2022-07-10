Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

The Liverpool players will train at the stadium on Monday evening following Manchester Utd’s training session earlier in the day. Fans holding 25,000-baht ‘elite’ tickets for the match will also be able to watch the training sessions. Manager Jurgen Klopp held a press conference on arrival before the players headed to check-in at The St Regis Bangkok Hotel.

Liverpool’s 37-man squad for Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R Williams, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark

// photos by (Korbphuk Phromrekha)