Thai women’s volleyball team heads to Turkey for final challenge

The team departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8.30pm to Istanbul from where it would take a short transit flight to Ankara.
Thailand will play the hosts on Thursday at 10.30pm (Thailand time) in the quarterfinal.
Thailand are currently ranked 14th in the world while Turkey are fifth.
Thailand qualified for the final round after finishing eighth in the 16-team preliminary round-robin league with 15 points from five wins and seven losses.
Turkey were seventh with 21 points from seven wins and five losses, but the team enjoys top seeding as the hosts.
The Turks go into the match as the favourites, having won four of the last five times they played Thailand.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
