Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Thai women’s volleyball team heads to Turkey for final challenge

The Thai women’s national volleyball team left for Turkey on Sunday to compete in the final round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.

The team departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8.30pm to Istanbul from where it would take a short transit flight to Ankara.

Thailand will play the hosts on Thursday at 10.30pm (Thailand time) in the quarterfinal.

Thailand are currently ranked 14th in the world while Turkey are fifth.

Thailand qualified for the final round after finishing eighth in the 16-team preliminary round-robin league with 15 points from five wins and seven losses.

Turkey were seventh with 21 points from seven wins and five losses, but the team enjoys top seeding as the hosts.

The Turks go into the match as the favourites, having won four of the last five times they played Thailand.

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
