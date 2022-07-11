Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liver...

Thailand’s Olympic gold medallist Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit on Monday met Liverpool players, who arrived in Bangkok on Sunday, and got autographs from them.

Panipak posted pictures of herself with Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcântara, and Andrew Robertson on her Facebook page.

The Thai champ also posted a video of her displaying her taekwondo skills, kicking a bottle of water placed on the head of Alisson Becker.

Liverpool will hold a public training session from 7.30pm to 9pm at Rajamangala Stadium on Monday while their much-awaited match against Manchester United will start at 8pm on Tuesday.

Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.