Taekwondo champ Panipak meets Liverpool players

Panipak posted pictures of herself with Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcântara, and Andrew Robertson on her Facebook page.
The Thai champ also posted a video of her displaying her taekwondo skills, kicking a bottle of water placed on the head of Alisson Becker.
Liverpool will hold a public training session from 7.30pm to 9pm at Rajamangala Stadium on Monday while their much-awaited match against Manchester United will start at 8pm on Tuesday.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
