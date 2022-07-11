Fans furious over half-price tickets for Liverpool-Man Utd clash

The pre-season clash between the Premier League giants has been dogged by accusations of overpriced tickets, with seats to watch the match costing up to 25,000 baht – more than the price of a Champions League final ticket. The match is due to kick off at Rajamangala on Tuesday at 8pm Thai time.
The latest controversy came after fans found tickets being sold at half price in front of the stadium as they arrived to watch training sessions held by the two teams on Monday.
The issue went viral after Facebook page "Khobsanam" posted a photo of an advertisement offering tickets at a 50 per cent discount.
Netizens weighed in with more information, saying the discount applied to tickets originally priced at 7,000 baht, 12,000 baht and 15,000 baht.
Fans who had already bought tickets at the full price slammed the discounted seats as unfair, while others criticised the high price of tickets in the first place.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
