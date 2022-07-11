World Film Festival of Bangkok scheduled in December 2022

As per tradition, the festival will be hosted by Nation Group’s 51-year-old founding media outlet, The Nation.



Thai and international filmmakers had called on The Nation to go ahead with the festival after its long-time director Victor died suddenly on March 27 while preparing for the latest edition.



Victor directed the first 14 editions of the World Film Festival, securing its reputation as an outstanding international showcase for independent films over the past two decades. Victor had been appointed to reboot the festival for the post-Covid era when he died of a heart attack in March, 2022.

Donsaron pledged to do his best to honour Victor’s legacy.



“We’ll try to continue what The Nation and Khun Victor have been doing all along – both in terms of the [festival’s] philosophy of the festival and well-established organisation,” Donsaron said.



He underlined the festival’s commitment to the full cinematic experience in the “Netflix era” of home viewing, saying world-acclaimed movies are designed to be seen on the big screen.



“And I want to see this festival showcase the Thai movie industry and Thai independent films,” he added.



World Film Festivals of Bangkok had introduced Thais to fascinating cinematic experiences, said Donsaron, but after a hiatus of several years due to Covid-19 it will return with fanfare and grandeur.

The World Film Festival of Bangkok is Thailand's largest continuous international film festival. In the previous 14 editions, a selection of films and documentaries from thirty nations on each continent were screened, providing a range of 70–80 film titles annually.