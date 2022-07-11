Wed, July 13, 2022

life

World Film Festival of Bangkok scheduled in December 2022

Nation Group will organize the screening of the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok in December after selecting a new director to replace the late Victor Kriengsak Silakong.

The 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok will be held at SF Cinema CentralWorld from December 2 to 11, 2022


Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, who has selected programmes for several domestic and international film festivals, has been appointed as the new director of the World Film Festival. Donsaron is also an award-winning independent film producer.

 

As per tradition, the festival will be hosted by Nation Group’s 51-year-old founding media outlet, The Nation.

Kriengsak Silakong
Thai and international filmmakers had called on The Nation to go ahead with the festival after its long-time director Victor died suddenly on March 27 while preparing for the latest edition.


Victor directed the first 14 editions of the World Film Festival, securing its reputation as an outstanding international showcase for independent films over the past two decades. Victor had been appointed to reboot the festival for the post-Covid era when he died of a heart attack in March, 2022.

Donsaron pledged to do his best to honour Victor’s legacy.


“We’ll try to continue what The Nation and Khun Victor have been doing all along – both in terms of the [festival’s] philosophy of the festival and well-established organisation,” Donsaron said.

He underlined the festival’s commitment to the full cinematic experience in the “Netflix era” of home viewing, saying world-acclaimed movies are designed to be seen on the big screen.


“And I want to see this festival showcase the Thai movie industry and Thai independent films,” he added.


World Film Festivals of Bangkok had introduced Thais to fascinating cinematic experiences, said Donsaron, but after a hiatus of several years due to Covid-19 it will return with fanfare and grandeur.

The World Film Festival of Bangkok is Thailand's largest continuous international film festival. In the previous 14 editions, a selection of films and documentaries from thirty nations on each continent were screened, providing a range of 70–80 film titles annually.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has pledged to support the festival in line with new governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s policy to hold international events in the capital.

Adisak Limparungpattanakij, Nation Group deputy chairman, met for talks on the festival with BMA deputy governor Sanon Wangsangboon and Chadchart’s chief adviser Torsak Chotimongkol last month.

Sanon supervises the cultural, tourism, and sports affairs of the BMA.


During the meeting in the middle of June, Sanon and Torsak affirmed that BMA is willing to support various film festivals.

The two noted that the BMA cooperated with the Thai Film Directors Association and the Open-Air Movie Screening Association to organise Bangkok Open Air Movie festival to screen 25 movies on weekends throughout July. The two pledged support for the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok as well.

Adisak noted The Nation launched the film festival in Thailand in 1998 as a forum for the international independent film industry.  The World Film Festival has supported members of independent film industries from around the world to be able to meet and exchange views in Bangkok.


The Nation wants to continue the World Film Festival of Bangkok after it was halted in 2017 because of the unsuitable situation and then the pandemic in 2020 and 2021,” Adisak said.


“This time, we have received support from the Thai movie industries and the full backing from the BMA.”


He said SF Cinema, the venue for previous editions, had also pledged support by providing theatres for screenings over the 10 days of the festival.

The 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok will be held from December 2 to 11, 2022 at SF Cinema CentralWorld, which was the venue for the 14th film festival in 2017.
 

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

