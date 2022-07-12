Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour

Liverpool had the best of the early action before United opened the scoring after 12 minutes when a Bruno Fernandez cross was poorly handled by the Liverpool defence, allowing Jadon Sancho to fire into bottom corner.

Liverpool came close to an equaliser soon after when new signing Fabio Carvalho's shot beat goalkeper David de Gea and cannoned off the far post, with Luis Diaz latching onto the ball in the ensuing scramble and hitting the upright.

But United remained in control, with chances for Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay troubling Liverpool.