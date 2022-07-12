Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Ten Hag off to perfect start as Uni...

Manchester United got their pre-season off to a flying start with a 4-0 rout of rivals Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday, giving new manager Erik ten Hag a big boost in his first match in charge.

Liverpool looked jaded and on the back foot for much of the match against a United team with superior fitness who capitalised on a series of first-half errors in Bangkok with three goals in the space of 21 minutes.
 

Liverpool had the best of the early action before United opened the scoring after 12 minutes when a Bruno Fernandez cross was poorly handled by the Liverpool defence, allowing Jadon Sancho to fire into bottom corner.

Liverpool came close to an equaliser soon after when new signing Fabio Carvalho's shot beat goalkeper David de Gea and cannoned off the far post, with Luis Diaz latching onto the ball in the ensuing scramble and hitting the upright.

But United remained in control, with chances for Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay troubling Liverpool.

Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour

United doubled their lead on the half hour mark when Fernandez and Anthony Martial linked up before laying the ball off to Fred, whose deft finish sailed over outstretched keeper Alisson Becker.

United made it 3-0 three minutes later when Martial dispossessed substitute Rhys Williams and coolly lifted the ball over the advancing Alisson, while Diogo Dalot almost added a fourth when his angled shot struck the post.

Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour

Managers Juergen Klopp and Ten Hag made 10 changes around halftime, after which Liverpool emerged better organised, with chances from their 75 million euros ($75.42 million) striker Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who was frustrated late on by De Gea and the woodwork.

But United completed the demolition with 14 minutes left, Facundo Pellistri latching onto an Eric Bailly pass on the counter and converting with ease after a one-two with Amad Diallo.

Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour Ten Hag off to perfect start as United trounce Liverpool 4-0 on tour

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.