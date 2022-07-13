Getting to know Vinij who brought football giants to Bangkok

The company has organised several famous events from music festivals, countdown events, concerts, light shows, stage performances, military parades, and sports events.

Fresh Air Festival has organised many big events before but it is undeniable that the match between Manchester United and Liverpool might be the biggest and most challenging event for the company.

It was the first time that Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in Asia, while there was also the Jackson Wang pre-match concert to attract K-pop fans.

Organising the match was tough because there were several problems regarding the 400-million-baht financial support from the Sports Authority of Thailand or tickets being more expensive in Thailand than those sold in Anfield, England.

There was also a controversy over social media influencer Pimrypie selling tickets at a discounted price with perks not offered to other buyers, and computer hardware store Advice selling tickets at half-price at the venue before the match.