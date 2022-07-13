New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Meanwhile, Ramathibodi Hospital vice director Asst prof Dr Kumthorn Malathum said the incubation period of Omicron is around seven days on average, faster than other variants by 12 hours to a full day.

Infected people could spread the disease two days before any symptoms, he said, adding that the most dangerous period to spread it is the first day after symptoms appear.

After experiencing symptoms for five days, the spread will be reduced and will further reduce significantly after 10 days.

When/how to avoid contracting the disease

If you mingle with anyone who has been infected, Kumthorn advised considering how close you came into contact with that person.

If that person has symptoms two days after close contact, there is a chance it could have spread. There would be a moderate risk of the disease spreading if the infected person had symptoms a week after associating with a close contact.

However, if it is more than two weeks, the close contact will be relatively safe, Kumthorn said.

The risky period is two days before getting any symptoms and 10 days after, he said, but added that wearing a mask and chatting without being in close quarters carries no risk.

Kumthorn recommended getting an ATK test two times, on the third and fifth day after contact with an infected person.

How long to isolate

Previously, the isolation period for infected people was two weeks but this was reduced to ten days from the day symptoms appear.