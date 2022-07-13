Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in a one-off match to win "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" in front of over 50,000 fans at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.
The club’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, and captain Bruno Fernandes lifted the trophy together at the award ceremony in front of the packed stadium.
However, netizens were critical of the size and design of the trophy.
The base of the trophy is a modified computer case. Computer hardware store Advice is a sponsor.
Both Thai and foreign fans questioned the design as the bottom part of the trophy was a model of Rajamangala Stadium.
A Facebook user posted after the match that the trophy was left behind in the press room and netizens were curious if the organiser would send it to the team.
Event organiser Fresh Air Festival later said the company would be sending the trophy to UK.
The company explained that since Manchester United was travelling to Australia for pre-season matches soon after the game ended in Bangkok, it was difficult for the team to carry the trophy. Also, the media had requested to take a closer look at the trophy.
Manchester United will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
