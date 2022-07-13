Sat, July 16, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

The Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), in cooperation with Toyota Motor (Thailand) Ltd, will hold the Toyota Youth Super Series 2022 tournament in five provinces from July 13 for Thais under 17 years old to find the next generation of players to join the national youth badminton team.

The tournament carries a total prize money of 1.47 million baht. It will be held in five rounds in five provinces for four age groups: U11, U13, U15 and U17. Each class will have five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

The first round will kick off at Central Nakhon Ratchasima on July 13-17; second round from September 14-18 at Central Festival Chiang Mai; third round at Central Chaengwattana, Nonthaburi from October 5-9; fourth round at Central Surat Thani from November 16-20 and the final round at Central Rama II, Bangkok from October 14-18.

Association president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the Toyota Youth Super Series 2022 is a follow-up tournament to the Toyota Junior Badminton Championships 2022 held in June, which is a Level 1 ranking tournament for players under-19 years old.

“The June tournament was a huge success with 660 players participating,” she said. “In the Super Series tournament, we aim to promote the competition at the regional level to attract top players from each province and find the best players under 17 years old.”

“Furthermore, athletes who win the final round of Toyota Youth Super Series 2022 in the U15 and U17 classes will become Thailand’s representatives to compete in the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships,” she added.

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

