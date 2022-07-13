Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

The tournament carries a total prize money of 1.47 million baht. It will be held in five rounds in five provinces for four age groups: U11, U13, U15 and U17. Each class will have five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

The first round will kick off at Central Nakhon Ratchasima on July 13-17; second round from September 14-18 at Central Festival Chiang Mai; third round at Central Chaengwattana, Nonthaburi from October 5-9; fourth round at Central Surat Thani from November 16-20 and the final round at Central Rama II, Bangkok from October 14-18.