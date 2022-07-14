Women’s volleyball team hope to overcome Turkey after 5 losses

The Thai team will go up against Turkey on Thursday at 10.30pm in the quarterfinal at Ankara Arena.
Thailand are currently ranked 14th in the world and Turkey fifth.
The Thai team qualified for the final round after finishing eighth in the 16-team preliminary round-robin league with 15 points from five wins and seven losses.
Turkey were seventh with 21 points from seven wins and five losses, but the team enjoys top seeding as the hosts.
Thailand has lost its last five matches against Turkey.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022