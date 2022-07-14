Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Top doctor explains why everyone must get a booster jab

Getting a Covid-19 vaccine booster jab helps increase immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies and T-cells which protect vital organs, a virologist said.

In a Facebook post, Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology's Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group, explained that a vital organ is like a castle surrounded by a wall of mucous membrane and a pool of saliva and phlegm.

He said immunoglobulin A (IgA) is akin to a group of soldiers who defend the castle’s walls, while another group of soldiers – IgG – protect the castle itself. Meanwhile, troops of T-cells assist IgG in protecting the castle.

“Troops of IgA stay on the wall to prevent the enemy from invading,” he went on to explain. “If the enemy breaches the wall, the main body of soldiers is ready to deal with the incursion to protect the whole castle.”

Anan said IgG has high enough ability to beat back the enemy, but the castle could be destroyed if the enemy camouflages itself to escape IgG and T-cells.

“Hence, receiving a Covid-19 booster jab helps increase the number of IgG and T-cells to protect the castle,” he pointed out.

However, he said, a Covid-19 vaccine cannot increase the amount of IgA as this needs to be stimulated by other methods, such as receiving other types of treatment or being infected with the virus itself.

“Each battle” may cause people to develop symptoms, but it will make the so-called troops stronger as well, Anan said.

“Unfortunately, the enemy isn’t weak because it has caused a lot of unexpected trouble in the past three years and we can’t predict how it will act against us in the coming future,” he added.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

