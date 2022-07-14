Top doctor explains why everyone must get a booster jab

He said immunoglobulin A (IgA) is akin to a group of soldiers who defend the castle’s walls, while another group of soldiers – IgG – protect the castle itself. Meanwhile, troops of T-cells assist IgG in protecting the castle.

“Troops of IgA stay on the wall to prevent the enemy from invading,” he went on to explain. “If the enemy breaches the wall, the main body of soldiers is ready to deal with the incursion to protect the whole castle.”

Anan said IgG has high enough ability to beat back the enemy, but the castle could be destroyed if the enemy camouflages itself to escape IgG and T-cells.

“Hence, receiving a Covid-19 booster jab helps increase the number of IgG and T-cells to protect the castle,” he pointed out.