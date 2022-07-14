Patcharajutar Hopes to End Jinx at 4th SAT-TWT Open

“It was a good round and almost everything went according to my plan. There were some par 5 holes where I made mistakes. I should have read the greens better,” said the former LPGA player who eyes on winning her first crown since her last victory at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi 12 months ago.

In fact Patcharajutar, nicknamed as “PK”, came close to winning three times this season but fell short in all those occasions, having to be content as the second best position at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok, Narai Hill Golf Resort and Country Club in Lopburi, and especially at the Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club where she lost to Wannasiri Sirisampant in a play-off a fortnight ago. She hopes to turn the tide as she plays in the final group on Friday’s morning.

“Deep in my heart, I really want to pull it off this time. It’s something that keeps bothering me. But with the way that I’m playing right now, I’m quite confident with myself. I need to be as solid as I can and seize the opportunity when it comes knocking on my door,” added Patcharajutar.

Lopburi-based Ornnicha, with four birdies against a lone bogey on the 13th hole, also carded a 69 to sit three shots back.