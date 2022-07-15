FC Barcelona confirms new contract for Ousmane Dembele

The contract comes two weeks after Dembele's previous deal with Barcelona expired, and ends months of speculation when at times he looked to be more likely to leave than to remain at the club.

Dembele is thought to have accepted a pay cut of around 40 percent to remain playing his football at the Camp Nou Stadium, where he moved in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund.

"I'm really happy to be staying at Barca. I am going to work hard and I hope this is a good year for me and for Barca," said the winger during his presentation at the club's training ground.

Dembele's decision to remain means Barca has options on the wings after the signing of Brazilian forward Raphinha from Leeds United for 58 million euros earlier in the week.

Raphinha has agreed a five-year deal and his presentation will be on Friday.