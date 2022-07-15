Thai Asean Para Games athletes get support boxes

Each box contains foods, roaming SIMs, masks, Fah Talai Jone, and encouraging messages from CP employees.

Osod Phawilai, secretary-general of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, thanked the CP Group for supporting Thailand’s Paralympic Team for six years.

Athletes will compete in 14 disciplines at the 2022 Asean Para Games, including archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair tennis.

Some 1,500 athletes from 10 Asean countries and Timor-Leste will participate in this competition from July 30 to August 6. Sports fans can follow this event on TrueID.