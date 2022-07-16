Eriksen joins Manchester United on a free transfer

Eriksen is United's second recruit in the close season under new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag after the club signed Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia. Read full story

"Manchester United is a special club and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling," Eriksen said in a statement.

"I have seen Erik's work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

"Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."