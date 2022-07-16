Liverpool-Man U organiser ‘happy even if he loses THB100 million’

Vinij said the balance sheet for "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” had not been finalised but said he was not concerned about profit or loss as he only wanted the match to take place. Manchester Utd won the clash 4-0.

Vinij said the response to the event in Thailand and foreign countries had been very positive, adding that both clubs praised his team’s organisation of the match.

Club executives and legends, as well as foreign journalists were impressed by the event and likely to return to Thailand, he said.

Meanwhile, several organisations had contacted Fresh Air Festival about holding another large event in Thailand following the success of the match, Vinij said.