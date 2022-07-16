Liverpool-Man U organiser ‘happy even if he loses THB100 million’

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai held a press conference at STB Academy on Friday following controversy over ticket pricing for Tuesday’s match, with the cheapest seats costing 5,000 baht and the most expensive, 25,000 baht. Tickets were also resold and then offered at a discount, angering fans who had paid the full price.
Vinij said the balance sheet for "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” had not been finalised but said he was not concerned about profit or loss as he only wanted the match to take place. Manchester Utd won the clash 4-0.
Vinij said the response to the event in Thailand and foreign countries had been very positive, adding that both clubs praised his team’s organisation of the match.
Club executives and legends, as well as foreign journalists were impressed by the event and likely to return to Thailand, he said.
Meanwhile, several organisations had contacted Fresh Air Festival about holding another large event in Thailand following the success of the match, Vinij said.
He also responded to controversy over the trophy, explaining that executives of both clubs had praised the design. The trophy was mocked by some fans and media for its design of flashing lights mounted on a miniature replica stadium. It was left behind in the dressing room by Manchester United. Vinij said it cost around 200,000 baht and would be delivered to the club in a few weeks, once the case was finished.
He added that it took a month and a half to prepare STB Academy as Manchester United’s training facility in Thailand. The training area had to meet conditions in the contract and was ready two days before the team arrived in Thailand.
He mentioned that the club’s captain Harry Maguire had trained there even though he was slightly injured. Also, United staff had been kind enough to share details of their team preparation methods, including sports nutrition and sports science.
He added that it cost about seven million baht to renovate Rajamangala Stadium for the match, which was organised by the private sector. He urged more help from the public sector for future large events.
Vinij said fans could tour STB Academy over the next three days – Saturday to Monday – to see the trophy, buses, Manchester Utd’s training pitch and locker room, and taste what the players ate at WH Café. Tours can be booked at http://bit.ly/3uPHu2N.
Published : July 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
