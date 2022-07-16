Thailand to boycott North Korean taekwondo at SEA Games

Thai taekwondo athlete Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit is the current Olympic champion at 49kg.

Cambodia has said that the North Korean form of taekwondo will be among 39 sports disciplines featured at next year’s SEA Games.

Meanwhile, news that the Games will not feature futsal, rugby, shooting, archery or rowing has sparked more controversy. Cambodia explained that it lacks either athletes, facilities or both to organise competitions in these sports.

However, the host is likely to include the North Korean style of taekwondo under ITF (International Taekwon-Do Federation) rules.