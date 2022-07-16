Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Manchester United revealed their new away shirt and kit for the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

The club said the kit was inspired by Man Utd’s philosophy of youth, courage and success. It said the white shirt with black piping and black-red shoulder stripes also drew on kits of the past, with the colour white now iconic for the team on the road.

Man Utd also drew attention to the black club crest, which it said lent a historic look to the shirt and provided “more depth” to the fabric.

The shirt comes in both authentic and replica versions, priced at 100 pounds (about 4,350 baht) and 70 pounds respectively.

“We approached this kit that the club will wear in opponent’s stadiums around the world with a fresh perspective, aiming to capture an indisputable sense of collective conviction and common purpose,” said Adidas's design director Inigo Turner.

"Wherever the club goes, we wanted it to carry its philosophy of youth, courage and success, proudly woven into the fabric of the kit for players and fans alike to wear together.”

The away shirt will be worn for the first time against Crystal Palace on Tuesday (July 19) in Melbourne.

The team launched its 2022/23 home kit in the 4-0 win against Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.

