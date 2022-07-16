Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Man Utd also drew attention to the black club crest, which it said lent a historic look to the shirt and provided “more depth” to the fabric.

The shirt comes in both authentic and replica versions, priced at 100 pounds (about 4,350 baht) and 70 pounds respectively.

“We approached this kit that the club will wear in opponent’s stadiums around the world with a fresh perspective, aiming to capture an indisputable sense of collective conviction and common purpose,” said Adidas's design director Inigo Turner.

"Wherever the club goes, we wanted it to carry its philosophy of youth, courage and success, proudly woven into the fabric of the kit for players and fans alike to wear together.”