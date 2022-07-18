Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep of women's 100m at World Championships

No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women's 100m at the worlds, though Jamaica did it at last year's Olympics via the same three athletes - and also in 2008.

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and at 35 shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as Sunday's time was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.

Thompson-Herah, who has won back to back Olympic sprint doubles and is second-fastest on the all-time list behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner, is still without an individual world title.

Dina Asher-Smith, silver medallist in 2019, matched her British record of 10.83 in lane eight for fourth.

In earlier action, Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in dominant fashion on Sunday (July 17), forging powerfully clear around 34km to come home solo to take gold in a championship record 2 hours, 5 minutes 37 seconds.