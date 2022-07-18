Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep of women's 100m at World Championships

Fraser-Pryce got her usual superb start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 for silver and Thompson-Herah took bronze with 10.81.
No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women's 100m at the worlds, though Jamaica did it at last year's Olympics via the same three athletes - and also in 2008.
Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and at 35 shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as Sunday's time was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.
Thompson-Herah, who has won back to back Olympic sprint doubles and is second-fastest on the all-time list behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner, is still without an individual world title.
Dina Asher-Smith, silver medallist in 2019, matched her British record of 10.83 in lane eight for fourth.
In earlier action, Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in dominant fashion on Sunday (July 17), forging powerfully clear around 34km to come home solo to take gold in a championship record 2 hours, 5 minutes 37 seconds.
Taking advantage of relatively cool conditions afforded by the 6.15 am local start time, 2017 silver medallist Tola splintered the pack from around the 32km mark with a sustained acceleration and by 39km he was safely 46 seconds clear and continued to press all the way home.
Over a minute back, Mosinet Geremew made it an Ethiopian 1-2 with a second successive silver while Belgium's Somalia-born Bashir Abdi matched his bronze from the Tokyo Olympics.
American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres.
Canadian Camryn Rogers collected silver and Andersen's compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze.
Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered a sizzling final lap to win his second successive world 10,000 metres gold, underlining the world record holder’s status as the sport’s number one distance runner.
Cheptegei kept his patience during a fascinating finale as he led a group of eight at the bell but, unlike in last year’s Olympics when he was outkicked on the final lap, he had already been pouring on the pressure and was strong enough to hold off all-comers to win in 27:27.43 minutes.
Kenya’s Stanley Mburu finished second in 27:27.90, with Jacob Kiplimo, third in Tokyo, getting another bronze for Uganda in 27:27.97.
Published : July 18, 2022
By : Reuters
