Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Thai pair Dechapol-Sapsiree extend reign in Singapore Open

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai pair Dechapol-Sapsiree extend ...

Thai badminton players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the 2022 Singapore Open mixed doubles title with an easy win over their Chinese rivals in the final.

The defending champions and the world No. 2 Thai pair thrashed their world No. 4 rivals Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-12, 21-17 in the final on Sunday.

The Thai pair had won the title in 2019. The tourament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid crisis. The Thai pair received $29,230 prize money.

While several Thai badminton players will compete in the 2022 Taipei Open, Dechapol and Sapsiree are skipping the Super 300 tournament with total prize money of $500,000 from July 19 to 24 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Thai pair Dechapol-Sapsiree extend reign in Singapore Open Thai pair Dechapol-Sapsiree extend reign in Singapore Open

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.