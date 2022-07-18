Thai pair Dechapol-Sapsiree extend reign in Singapore Open

The Thai pair had won the title in 2019. The tourament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid crisis. The Thai pair received $29,230 prize money.

While several Thai badminton players will compete in the 2022 Taipei Open, Dechapol and Sapsiree are skipping the Super 300 tournament with total prize money of $500,000 from July 19 to 24 in Taipei, Taiwan.