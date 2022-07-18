Changsuek war cry heard in New York...

The photos of several famous Thai footballers also appeared on the billboard, including Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teerasil Dangda, Philip Roller, and Supachok Sarachat.

This campaign was held to promote Thailand’s national football team after they qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The Thai team will next compete in the 2022 King's Cup from September 19 to 27 and the 2022 AFF Championship.