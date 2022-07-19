Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Dortmund has announced that Sebastian Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Dortmund has announced that Sebasti...

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller has had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland prematurely due to illness and is already back in Dortmund.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained that he felt unwell after training on Monday morning.
 

Following a series of thorough medical examinations conducted during the course of the day, a testicular tumour was ultimately discovered. Further examinations will take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

"This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else. The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We'll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best-possible treatment," BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Borussia Dortmund request that the privacy of the player and his family is respected and that no inquiries are made. As soon as we have further information, we will consult with the player and inform you.

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.