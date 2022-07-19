Mortensen and Farrell bring Thai cave rescue story to the screen

The "Wild Boar" soccer team was exploring the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai in June 2018 when monsoon rains flooded the tunnels and trapped them underground.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach survived nine days in a partially flooded chamber some four kilometres (2.5 miles) inside the cave by drinking water dripping from the rocks before they were discovered by two British cave divers.

The complicated rescue operation took nearly three weeks and involved Thailand's elite navy SEAL units and volunteers from around the world.

"Thirteen Lives" recreates the 17-day ordeal inside the sprawling cave complex and out above the mountain covering it where volunteers, engineers and soldiers pumped millions of litres of water out of the cave and drilled through rocks looking for gaps to reach the boys and to make way for water pipes and power cables.

"It's stunning what was achieved. And it's not just about the heroic divers. You know, it really is an entire community and a country and a lot of countries ultimately participating and making something, you know, amazing come true," Howard told Reuters as he attended the film's premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday.

"Thirteen Lives" stars Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell as British divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen with Australian actor Joel Edgerton taking on the role of Harry Harris, who was brought on to help out when options to save the boys were running out.