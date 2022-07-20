Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of Chulalongkorn University’s Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, noted that long Covid is a syndrome that occurs after a patient is infected with the virus.
He pointed out nine interesting facts:
1. The severity of long Covid is not related to the severity of the disease when infected.
2. Anyone who has been infected can experience it.
3. The syndrome can affect any part of the body or several organs or systems at the same time.
4. It is a symptom experienced by the body even three months after recovery and could be more severe or bring about new symptoms.
5. Myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, has been known for some time now but long Covid is severe and could remain longer in the body than other viruses.
6. Brain and psycho-emotional symptoms are found in 30 per cent or more of patients that have recovered. It could cause “brain fog”, slow thinking, short memory, dementia or mood swings, especially in people who are affected or going to suffer with dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s.
7. To treat the syndrome, we must make sure if there is any inflammation in the body or brain. If there is, steps must be taken to stop it while considering the side effects of prescribed medicines. Also, factors that might stimulate inflammation must be strictly avoided.
8. This is a warning that people should not be careless and become infected with Covid-19.
9. The best way to prevent long Covid is to treat yourself as quickly as possible.
Published : July 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
