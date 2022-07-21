Thailand’s Sorn named 39th best restaurant in the world

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 award ceremony was held in London on Monday (July 18) by William Reed Business Media. The 50 were decided by voters from around the world.

The fine-dining restaurant already has the distinction of winning not one but two Michelin stars.

Sorn head chef Supaksorn Jongsiri, also known as “Chef Ice”, received the William Reed award at Monday’s event together with 10 staff members, who had helped create exceptional fare inspired by Thailand’s southern traditional cuisine.

“It’s unbelievable that we are the first Thai restaurant to make the top 50 list,” Supaksorn said ecstatically. “Our food has received the highest ranking in the Thai authentic category in the 20-year history of the award,” he pointed out.