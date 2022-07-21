Sat, July 23, 2022

life

Thailand’s Sorn named 39th best restaurant in the world

  • life
Michelin award winning southern Thai restaurant Sorn has been ranked 39th among the world’s best restaurants for 2022, the highest ranking ever achieved by a Thai establishment and the first time a restaurant in the country has made it into the top 50 list.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 award ceremony was held in London on Monday (July 18) by William Reed Business Media. The 50 were decided by voters from around the world.

The fine-dining restaurant already has the distinction of winning not one but two Michelin stars.

Sorn head chef Supaksorn Jongsiri, also known as “Chef Ice”, received the William Reed award at Monday’s event together with 10 staff members, who had helped create exceptional fare inspired by Thailand’s southern traditional cuisine.

“It’s unbelievable that we are the first Thai restaurant to make the top 50 list,” Supaksorn said ecstatically. “Our food has received the highest ranking in the Thai authentic category in the 20-year history of the award,” he pointed out.

“I am overwhelmingly thankful to my team. We would have not made it this far without support from the dedicated team at Sorn restaurant. I am also thankful to Thai farmers and fishermen who have consistently supplied us with top quality ingredients,” the chef said.

“I would also like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who have supported Sorn restaurant over the years. This award is truly a gift for Thailand,” he added.

In recognising Sorn, Michelin had said:

“The team at Sorn delivers an impressive interpretation of Southern Thai cuisine with a focus on long-lost recipes and local culinary wisdom… Cooking is refined and sophisticated and dishes mostly slow-cooked, with even the soup double-boiled for six hours.”

Sorn is located in Soi Sukhumvit 26 (Ari), Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

This year’s Best Restaurant 2022 title went to Danish gourmet restaurant Geranium, with Peru’s Central Restaurante claiming second place and Spain’s Disfrutar coming third.

Published : July 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

