Dwayne Johnson floats into San Diego Comic-Con as 'Black Adam'

Talking to Reuters backstage after getting changed into his civilian clothes, Johnson said "You get one shot to come to Comic-Con and hopefully you move the crowd and do good and so in that effort and ambition, I didn't want to show up just as myself. I said 'No, get the costume ready because I'm going to put that costume on' even though it takes 25 minutes to put it on and longer to take it off sometimes so the best part about today was the reactions, the audience's reaction and they went crazy."

'Black Adam' has been a passion project of Johnson's for nearly a decade and it's finally going to be hitting cinemas this October.

Asked why he felt such an affinity to the character, Johnson said "He has had to overcome so much and this idea for me of the gut and the grit and the mettle in here, like the mana in here that it takes to overcome some of life's greatest challenges is always, to me, very interesting and that philosophically I have the DNA for that, that kind of overcoming odds."

And in case people don't know who Black Adam is, Johnson is here to explain.

He said "Pound for pound, he's pretty close to Superman. He has those powers. Superman's greatest weakness is magic. One of Black Adam's greatest powers is magic so that's one of his bases and his anchors so when you start to break it down that way and get really nerdy, comic book nerdy, you realize 'Holy shit, Black Adam is a special character'."