Death of national Muay Thai fighter brings calls for ringside medics

A source from the Muay Thai world responded to the news by urging the sport to tighten rules by providing first aid teams at fights and sending concussed fighters to hospital immediately.

"Nobody wants to see these things [loss of life] and we hope this incident will be the last," the source said. "All related agencies must make proper preparations to deal with such incidents in order to prevent loss of life," the source added.

Meanwhile, International Muaythai Sport Association president Samart Maluleem said the knockout suffered by Panphet demonstrated that Muay Thai is a fearsome martial art.

But similar incidents can happen in other sports, he added.