Death of national Muay Thai fighter brings calls for ringside medics

The death of well-known Muay Thai fighter Panphet Phadungchai has shocked the world of martial arts but also triggered concerns over medical aid at tournaments.

Panphet, 25, died from a brain injury at a hospital in Bangkok on Saturday, nine days after being knocked out by a spinning elbow in a bout against French boxer Anthony TF at Thupatemi stadium in Pathum Thani.

A source from the Muay Thai world responded to the news by urging the sport to tighten rules by providing first aid teams at fights and sending concussed fighters to hospital immediately.

"Nobody wants to see these things [loss of life] and we hope this incident will be the last," the source said. "All related agencies must make proper preparations to deal with such incidents in order to prevent loss of life," the source added.

Meanwhile, International Muaythai Sport Association president Samart Maluleem said the knockout suffered by Panphet demonstrated that Muay Thai is a fearsome martial art.

But similar incidents can happen in other sports, he added.

Nattawut Ruangwes, former Sports Authority of Thailand governor, said the death of Panphet was considered a huge loss in sporting circles.

He added that the government would likely offer aid to Panphet’s family via the National Sports Development Fund.

Panphet, whose real name was Sarayut Klinming, won a silver medal at the Southeast Asian Games and a gold medal at the World Amateur Muay Thai Championship in 2019.

