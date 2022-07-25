Red-hot Patcharajutar Leads High-Quality Field in SAT-TWT #5

Winner of the fourth circuit Patcharajutar who has won back-to-back titles at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Club two weeks ago and at the Springfield Village & Spa also in Hua Hin on Friday is among the strong contenders in the tournament which offers a total Bt2.5 million overall prize money up for grab.
Other star players in actions are the inaugural champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, 2018 LET Thailand Championship victor Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and the up-and-coming Onkanok Soisuwan who just succeeded in the qualifying stage of the Dream Tour in South Korea.
The fifth SAT-TWT Open is one of the 10 circuits for the 2021-2022 season which features a whopping Bt25 million total prize money. With the first two circuits already conducted in 2021, eight circuits are due in 2022 with Chanettee Wannasaen winning the third circuit at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in June and Patcharajuar at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course a fortnight ago.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Lake View Resort and Country Club. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com. Live streaming of the final round can be seen on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage on Friday 29, July from 8am onwards.
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : July 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
