Red-hot Patcharajutar Leads High-Quality Field in SAT-TWT #5

Other star players in actions are the inaugural champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, 2018 LET Thailand Championship victor Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and the up-and-coming Onkanok Soisuwan who just succeeded in the qualifying stage of the Dream Tour in South Korea.

The fifth SAT-TWT Open is one of the 10 circuits for the 2021-2022 season which features a whopping Bt25 million total prize money. With the first two circuits already conducted in 2021, eight circuits are due in 2022 with Chanettee Wannasaen winning the third circuit at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in June and Patcharajuar at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course a fortnight ago.