We must learn to live with Covid-19, advises expert

For instance, he said, the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, which was originally found in South Africa, became the dominant strain in many countries by February this year, just four months after the Omicron BA.1 subvariant was first found in November last year.

Meanwhile, the Omicron BA.2.75, also referred to by some as “Centaurus”, was discovered in June and has been spreading in India and 15 other countries.