We must learn to live with Covid-19, advises expert

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a respiratory specialist at Vichaiyut Hospital, pointed out that the virus has been mutating and new Covid-19 strains will spread faster and escape people’s immunity.
For instance, he said, the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, which was originally found in South Africa, became the dominant strain in many countries by February this year, just four months after the Omicron BA.1 subvariant was first found in November last year.
Meanwhile, the Omicron BA.2.75, also referred to by some as “Centaurus”, was discovered in June and has been spreading in India and 15 other countries.
He said medical authorities should monitor Omicron BA.2.75 closely to see if it spreads any faster than Omicron BA.5.
"The important thing is Covid-19 variants originating in South Africa and India are likely to spread around the world again and again,” he added.
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : July 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
