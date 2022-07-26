Jump in Covid cases put down to highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 strain

He added that from July 17 to 23, the number of Covid-19 infections had surged 40.11 per cent to 31,582 from 22,542 in the week of July 10-16.

He added that the number of patients who developed lung inflammation and those requiring respirators rose to 834 and 383 respectively in the week of July 17-23, compared to 781 and 345 in the previous week.

He also said that the number of Covid-19 deaths is rising, with 29, 30 and 32 recorded over the past three days (July 23-25).

“The surge in deaths is in line with the trend of fatalities rising one or two weeks after infections increase,” he said.