Thai WPGA Players Savour Vintage Experience Ahead of 5th SAT-TWT Open

Chonlada Chayanun who finished second in a tournament at the Springfield Village & Spa also in Hua Hin last Friday and fellow players Ploychompoo Wilairungreung, Sitanart Singhanart , Chouvares Chourkittisopon and Nattagate Nimitpongkul stopped by at the province’s quaint cafe for the photo shoot on Tuesday.
The coffee shop is modified from an over 100-year-old residence which features a rare classic architectural design, making it one of the Petchaburi’s popular landmarks for visitors looking for a flashback of the town in the old days.
The fifth SAT-TWT Open is one of the 10 circuits for the 2021-2022 season which features a whopping Bt25 million total prize money. Big names competing in the circuit include the red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, winner of the previous circuit at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course a fortnight ago.
Known as P.K., the 30-year-old former LPGA player is a on a two-week winning streak, having won back-to-back titles including the victory at the Springfield Village last week. She beat Chonlada by three strokes for her 13th career title.
Other star players in actions this week are the inaugural champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, 2018 LET Thailand Championship victor Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and the up-and-coming Onkanok Soisuwan who just succeeded in the qualifying stage of the Dream Tour in South Korea.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Lake View Resort and Country Club. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com. Live streaming of the final round can be seen on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage on Friday 29, July from 8am onwards.
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022