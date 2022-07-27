Thai WPGA Players Savour Vintage Experience Ahead of 5th SAT-TWT Open

The coffee shop is modified from an over 100-year-old residence which features a rare classic architectural design, making it one of the Petchaburi’s popular landmarks for visitors looking for a flashback of the town in the old days.

The fifth SAT-TWT Open is one of the 10 circuits for the 2021-2022 season which features a whopping Bt25 million total prize money. Big names competing in the circuit include the red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, winner of the previous circuit at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course a fortnight ago.

Known as P.K., the 30-year-old former LPGA player is a on a two-week winning streak, having won back-to-back titles including the victory at the Springfield Village last week. She beat Chonlada by three strokes for her 13th career title.



