Christian Eriksen reveals Erik ten Hag's role in transfer

It was not easy for United to convince Eriksen to join them. Both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford had very strong cases as to why he should join them, the former being where he used to play and the home of his old boss Antonio Conte, and the latter being where he had so successfully returned to football after his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. The midfielder instead opted for an Old Trafford move, and represents fantastic business for the Red Devils.
Eriksen marked his move to Manchester with an interview with club media.
“First of all, the football,” Eriksen revealed as the main reason for his decision to join United over the host of other clubs fighting for his signature.
“I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I mean I could see myself playing football in Manchester.
“And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from.
“It has a big history and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history.”
The former Spurs man also discussed Erik ten Hag’s influence on his choice, having trained with the Dutchman at Ajax briefly in the past.
“I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play.
“Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms, was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”
Published : Jul 28, 2022
