Christian Eriksen reveals Erik ten Hag's role in transfer

Eriksen marked his move to Manchester with an interview with club media.

“First of all, the football,” Eriksen revealed as the main reason for his decision to join United over the host of other clubs fighting for his signature.

“I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I mean I could see myself playing football in Manchester.

“And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from.



