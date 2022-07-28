FINAL FIELD SET FOR 2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Twelve leading Thai players are set to take on the challenge at Dundonald Links this week. Headlining the Thai line up are Patty Tavatanakit, winner of The Chevron Championship 2021
Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion; Atthaya Thitikul, who is currently World No.5 on the Rolex Rankings and a four-time winner on the Ladies European Tour;
Moriya Jutanuagran, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour; Pajaree Anannarukarn, winner of the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational; and Jasmine Suwannapura, who has recorded two victories on the LPGA Tour.
The remaining six Thai players are the Trust Golf invitations which include, Wichanee Meechai, Pornanong Phatlum, Chanettee Wannasaen, Arpichaya Yubol, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, and Trichat Cheenglab.
In the strongest line up to date, the six leading Thai players in the field boast a total of three major championships and 19 LPGA titles between them.
Overall, there are 30 countries represented in the 144-player field, with 45 LPGA winners boasting a haul of 194 titles, 28 Solheim Cup players with 74 appearances between them, and three past champions as Ryann O’Toole returns to Scotland to defend her first LPGA title.
Ryann O’Toole, three past champions said “To be honest I feel like in 2017 prior, it was one of our smaller events. It was one of those, you look at and go, I really don't want to go play it. I might need to take it off."
"Now it's one you want to play. They definitely elevated a lot of it. It feels like a big tournament. It feels like a solid event. Looking around at the setup, the venue, everything they provide, the purse increase, it's been phenomenal. I thank Trust Golf for that and their commitment to women's golf and our partnership together”.
Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major winner commented: “The strength and depth of the Thai player contingent really is amazing to see. When I started playing on the tour, I don’t think there would have ever been more than one or two players in a field and now we have this amazingly strong group, any of whom who have a great chance this week. It’s also really nice to have a Thai company as the title sponsor of such a big event in Europe – it makes us feel quite at home!”
The aforementioned 22 major winners boast a total of 39 major championships, including three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist; world no.8 and winner of the 2014 Evian Championship Hyo Joo Kim; Hannah Green, winner of the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship; and winner of the 2021 Chevron Championship Patty Tavatanakit.
There are 22 Brits in the field this week at Dundonald Links and among the home hopes are major champion Georgia Hall and Solheim Cup star Charley Hull. With both girls having been key players in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in previous years, they are looking forward to taking on the challenge of one of Scotland’s leading links courses next week.
After a two-year Covid inflicted hiatus, fans will be welcomed back to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open for the first time since 2019. As well as being able to watch the best of women’s golf take on the challenges of Dundonald Links, there will be plenty of activities for all the family featured in the new and enhanced Fan Zone, from trying out new Golf technology and sport challenges to enjoying live music and local flavours. Tickets are on sale at womensscottishopen.com and can also be purchased at the event on the day.
This is Trust Golf’s second year as title sponsor, and they have increased this year’s prize-fund by 33% to $2million. The Thai based technology enterprise took over as title sponsor in 2021 as part of an ambition to help grow the women’s game and develop the next generation of golfers. Through their sponsorship of the Women’s Scottish Open, Trust Golf aim to create the best opportunities for female golfers on an international stage and use the platform to elevate women’s golf.
The Scottish Government and VisitScotland are strong supporters of women’s golf and have a long-standing commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open. As part of their goal to grow the women’s game in Scotland, VisitScotland announced last year a brand new 5-year funding agreement to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open with investment up to £6 million through to 2025.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
