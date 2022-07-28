FINAL FIELD SET FOR 2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

In the strongest line up to date, the six leading Thai players in the field boast a total of three major championships and 19 LPGA titles between them.

Overall, there are 30 countries represented in the 144-player field, with 45 LPGA winners boasting a haul of 194 titles, 28 Solheim Cup players with 74 appearances between them, and three past champions as Ryann O’Toole returns to Scotland to defend her first LPGA title.

Ryann O’Toole, three past champions said “To be honest I feel like in 2017 prior, it was one of our smaller events. It was one of those, you look at and go, I really don't want to go play it. I might need to take it off."

"Now it's one you want to play. They definitely elevated a lot of it. It feels like a big tournament. It feels like a solid event. Looking around at the setup, the venue, everything they provide, the purse increase, it's been phenomenal. I thank Trust Golf for that and their commitment to women's golf and our partnership together”.

Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major winner commented: “The strength and depth of the Thai player contingent really is amazing to see. When I started playing on the tour, I don’t think there would have ever been more than one or two players in a field and now we have this amazingly strong group, any of whom who have a great chance this week. It’s also really nice to have a Thai company as the title sponsor of such a big event in Europe – it makes us feel quite at home!”