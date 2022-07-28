Immaculate Saraporn Produces Low Round to Lead at 5th SAT-TWT Open

Propelled by five birdies at the front nine plus one more after the turn, the 30-year-old golfer hit the day’s best score of six birdies without an error and will enter the final day with a total nine under-par-135, three shots ahead of Aunchisa Utama and Filipina Princess Superal.
“I putted incredibly well today and hit more greens in regulations than yesterday. I felt more comfortable on the front nine when there was no rain, but it was raining on the back which was tough for me. So, I just tried to hang in there and played solidly,” said Saraporn who savoured a victory in March at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok.
Before this week, Saraporn hadn’t been so successful on the Thai WPGA Tour which runs this event, having to be content with a tied 20th at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club (3rd circuit) as her best attempt in June. She hopes to improve her statistic tomorrow.
“I will go out there playing the same game plan. I’m not an aggressive player. I hope that I can putt well like today. I’m quite confident with my putter,” added Saraporn, having her eyes firmly fixed on celebrating her fifth crown this week. She will play alongside two contenders Aunchisa and Superal, the only foreigner in the field.
“It’s a great opportunity to play in the last group with great players. It will be an entertaining final round,” added Saraporn who has been spending more time in the gym this year to improve her fitness. And it paid dividends.
Aunchisa, also from Lopburi, almost enjoyed an error free round of five birdies until she bogeyed on the 16th hole to settle with a 68 and a total six under-par-138.
“I played according to my game plan by hitting to the right positions. At this course, you need to have a good game plan if you want to make birdies,” said the 32-year-old Aunchisa who clinched a title two months ago at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok. However, her best finish on the Thai WPGA Tour was at tied seventh in the third circuit last month.
“I will try to maximize all my effort tomorrow but I don’t want to set my hope too high,” added Aunchisa who just came back from tournaments in Europe.
Superal, with five birdies against a lone bogey, hit a 68 and sit three shots back. Chommapat Pongthanarak (67) and Kusuma Meechai (68) followed a stroke behind at joint fourth, each on 139.
Overnight leader Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, with an even par 72, was at tied sixth on 140 along with last circuit’s winner Patcharajutar Kongkraphan (70) and Nonthaya Srisawang (70).
A total of 74 players made the cut which was at 11 over-par-155.
Published : July 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
