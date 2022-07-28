Immaculate Saraporn Produces Low Round to Lead at 5th SAT-TWT Open

“It’s a great opportunity to play in the last group with great players. It will be an entertaining final round,” added Saraporn who has been spending more time in the gym this year to improve her fitness. And it paid dividends.

Aunchisa, also from Lopburi, almost enjoyed an error free round of five birdies until she bogeyed on the 16th hole to settle with a 68 and a total six under-par-138.

“I played according to my game plan by hitting to the right positions. At this course, you need to have a good game plan if you want to make birdies,” said the 32-year-old Aunchisa who clinched a title two months ago at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok. However, her best finish on the Thai WPGA Tour was at tied seventh in the third circuit last month.

“I will try to maximize all my effort tomorrow but I don’t want to set my hope too high,” added Aunchisa who just came back from tournaments in Europe.

Superal, with five birdies against a lone bogey, hit a 68 and sit three shots back. Chommapat Pongthanarak (67) and Kusuma Meechai (68) followed a stroke behind at joint fourth, each on 139.

Overnight leader Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, with an even par 72, was at tied sixth on 140 along with last circuit’s winner Patcharajutar Kongkraphan (70) and Nonthaya Srisawang (70).

A total of 74 players made the cut which was at 11 over-par-155.



