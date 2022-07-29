I am looking forward to see what's next, says Vettel

Vettel won his four titles with Red Bull and spent six seasons with Ferrari before joining British-based Aston Martin.
He made the announcement ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the season and last race before the August break.
“Yeah, I think that's you know one of the great things. There's a lot of things that will stay, I mean, a lot of things I will turn literally turn down. I will not be having the buzz of driving the cars anymore and racing, but the people stay, you know the friendships I made, the people I got to know, the memories I made. So, there's a lot to take away and yeah, generally I'm looking forward so looking forward to, like I said, what's next,” the 35-year-old German said.
His teammate Lance Stroll said Vettel was a great colleague while Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas laughed uncomfortably when asked about the vacant Aston Martin seat.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title with his seventh victory last Sunday in France. It left him a hefty 63 points -- more than two race wins -- clear of closest rival Leclerc at the top with 10 rounds remaining.
"I don’t really care about the points gap, for me it is trying to be perfect every weekend and it’s not once you have that gap you start to relax or something, I still want to win more races and that’s what we will try to do as a team, ” said the Dutch 24-year-old.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, now on the longest streak of his career without a win, felt after finishing second in France that Hungary, where he has won a record eight times, could be a better weekend.
Mercedes are third overall, 126 points adrift of leaders Red Bull and 44 behind Ferrari, in the constructors' standings.
Published : July 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
