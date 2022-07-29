I am looking forward to see what's next, says Vettel

He made the announcement ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the season and last race before the August break.

“Yeah, I think that's you know one of the great things. There's a lot of things that will stay, I mean, a lot of things I will turn literally turn down. I will not be having the buzz of driving the cars anymore and racing, but the people stay, you know the friendships I made, the people I got to know, the memories I made. So, there's a lot to take away and yeah, generally I'm looking forward so looking forward to, like I said, what's next,” the 35-year-old German said.

His teammate Lance Stroll said Vettel was a great colleague while Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas laughed uncomfortably when asked about the vacant Aston Martin seat.