Why new Omicron subvariants are more severe

Anan cited the study “Neutralisation of Omicron sublineages and Deltacron Sars-CoV-2 by three doses of BNT162b2 vaccine or BA.1 infection”, which was published on Wednesday.

He said that scientists took natural immunity from BA.1 subvariant to test the capability to prevent new BA subvariants.

The study result revealed that the BA.1 subvariant was different from the original variant and natural immunity could not prevent older variants.

It was similar to how natural immunity from older variants could not also prevent the BA.1 subvariant if a person did not receive the booster dose of vaccines.