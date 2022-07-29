Untold stories of Tham Luang cave rescue revealed in Netflix series

This extraordinary story will soon unfold in “Thai Cave Rescue”, through the untold perspectives of the boys at the centre of the mission.

Netflix has partnered with filmmakers from Thailand and across the world for this new series, which will premiere worldwide on September 22.

Filmed entirely in Thailand, the show features exclusive insights from the young members of the Wild Boars football team, revealing their ordeal at the limit of human endurance, as well as the experiences of their families and the vast international team that came together to save them.

Created by Michael Russell Gunn (“Billions”, “Designated Survivor”) and Dana Ledoux Miller (“Designated Survivor”, “Narcos”), the six-episode limited series is directed by Baz Poonpiriya (“One for the Road”, “Bad Genius”) and Kevin Tancharoen (“The Brothers Sun”, “The Book of Boba Fett”, “Warrior”), who deliver a dramatised retelling of the astonishing rescue that gripped the world in 2018.

“Thai Cave Rescue” features a Thai cast led by Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote as Coach Eak, Thaneth "Ek" Warakulnukroh as Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, and Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund and Manatsanun "Donut" Phanlerdwongsakul as Kelly and Pim — fictional representatives of the real-world hydraulic engineers and park rangers that made the incredible rescue possible. Supakorn "Tok" Kitsuwan also joins the cast as former Navy SEAL diver Saman “Ja Sam” Gunan, while Bloom Varin plays Army doctor Colonel Bhak Loharjun.