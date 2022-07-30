Man City's Laporte out until September following knee surgery

The 28-year-old France-born Spain centre back missed City's pre-season tour of the United States this month during which they beat Club America and Bayern Munich.
"Laporte is injured," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday's clash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.
"He had surgery. Last season he played the last few games with an injury, he made an incredible effort but he could not continue to do that.
"So far he's doing really well. You have to be careful because it was his knee. If all goes well he will start to be with us in September."
Guardiola said City were in the market to sign a left back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, with British media linking the champions with Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.
"He is a Brighton player. I can't say anything else," Guardiola said.
City have signed forward Erling Haaland, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Guardiola said the trio would not take long to settle in.
Published : July 30, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : Aug 02, 2022
Published : Aug 02, 2022
Published : Aug 02, 2022
Published : Aug 02, 2022