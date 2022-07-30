Tue, August 02, 2022

life

Man City's Laporte out until September following knee surgery

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man City's Laporte out until Septem...

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery for a knee injury and could be out until September, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday (July 29) ahead of the Premier League champions' Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Liverpool.

The 28-year-old France-born Spain centre back missed City's pre-season tour of the United States this month during which they beat Club America and Bayern Munich.
 

"Laporte is injured," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday's clash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

"He had surgery. Last season he played the last few games with an injury, he made an incredible effort but he could not continue to do that.

"So far he's doing really well. You have to be careful because it was his knee. If all goes well he will start to be with us in September."

Guardiola said City were in the market to sign a left back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, with British media linking the champions with Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

"He is a Brighton player. I can't say anything else," Guardiola said.

City have signed forward Erling Haaland, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Guardiola said the trio would not take long to settle in.

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Engelbert Humperdinck in performance at Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort 

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Korean Cultural Center introduces the world of Korean-Thai Modern Print

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Labour Ministry to regulate Muay Thai trainers as professionals

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Where to watch the English Premier League

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Published : July 30, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Evacuation delayed to protect passengers from dangerous animals, puddles, says Nok Air

Published : Aug 02, 2022

People demand more transparency and accountability of social media

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Backlash against lowering elementary school entry age in S Korea intensifies

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.