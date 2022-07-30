Man City's Laporte out until September following knee surgery

"So far he's doing really well. You have to be careful because it was his knee. If all goes well he will start to be with us in September."

Guardiola said City were in the market to sign a left back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, with British media linking the champions with Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

"He is a Brighton player. I can't say anything else," Guardiola said.

City have signed forward Erling Haaland, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Guardiola said the trio would not take long to settle in.