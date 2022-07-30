WHAT'S ONE BIG CHANGE YOU WILL NOTICE AT OLD TRAFFORD?

Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up.

Switching sides will also position the home staff and players closer to the Stretford End – the traditional heart of the home support – and align the dugouts with the halves of the pitch in which the home and away teams warm up before the game.

The new layout will be in use for the first time in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, a day after the Reds play Atletico Madrid in Oslo. The two games against La Liga opposition on consecutive days will ensure that Erik is able to give the whole squad crucial game time ahead of next Sunday’s opening Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.