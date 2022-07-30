Tue, August 02, 2022

life

WHAT'S ONE BIG CHANGE YOU WILL NOTICE AT OLD TRAFFORD?

Erik ten Hag will open a new chapter in Old Trafford’s history on Sunday when he leads his Manchester United team out for the first time at the Theatre of Dreams – and he will mark the start of the new era by taking up a new seat for the pre-season friendly versus Rayo Vallecano.

manutd.com reported : In a new lay-out agreed with Erik, the home and away dugouts have been permanently switched so that the United manager, staff and substitutes will now be sat in the seats to the west of the half-way line – the dugout previously occupied by the away team.
 

Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up.  

Switching sides will also position the home staff and players closer to the Stretford End – the traditional heart of the home support – and align the dugouts with the halves of the pitch in which the home and away teams warm up before the game.
The new layout will be in use for the first time in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, a day after the Reds play Atletico Madrid in Oslo. The two games against La Liga opposition on consecutive days will ensure that Erik is able to give the whole squad crucial game time ahead of next Sunday’s opening Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Published : July 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
