Engelbert Humperdinck in performance at Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort 

Engelbert Humperdinck is known worldwide for songs including 'Release Me' and many other pop classics.

He kicks off his tour across Thailand with a live concert titled 'The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin' and for one night only at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on Saturday, 20 August 2022 at 6.00 p.m.

During The Legendary Engelbert Humperdinck in Hua Hin guests will enjoy not only the seductive sound of a master vocalist, but also an alluring seaside ambience. It's the perfect complement to Engelbert Humperdinck's warm and gentle voice.

The concert setting is at the hotel's swimming pool area with expansive views of sea and sky.

Engelbert Humperdinck has an instantly recognisable voice and has sold 140 million records around the world. Along with worldwide smash hit 'Release Me'

He's also known for 'The Last Waltz' which peaked at No.1 on the charts in the UK, 'Lady of the Night, 'Misty Blue', 'After the Loving', 'Spanish Eyes', 'Quando Quando Quando' and more.